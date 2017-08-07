Training school to be established for policemen

City Reporter

The Lahore police will establish a state-of-the-art training school to impart modern training to policemen in enhancing their performance. DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said the training school would be built in Township. He said that police personnel would be more compatible to new information through new courses, adding that about Rs 230 million had been spent to purchase land for the training school while Rs 392 million had been allocated for the building construction purpose, he maintained. Foreign and local experts of policing would be hired to provide training to the police officials of various departments.