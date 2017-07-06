Training of polio teams underway

Rawalpindi

To make the Polio campaign successful, training of mobile polio teams was underway under the supervision of health officers of Health Authority which would commence in the entire district from July 10, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Butt here Wednesday. During the campaign 1950 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 811,708 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district, he said.

The CEO said 1950 polio teams, 396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He said all possible steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to make the campaign a success.

The 269 fix centers would also be set up to administer drops, he added.

Sufficient quantity of vaccine was available, and no stone will be left unturned in our effort to make the campaign a success.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved. he added.—APP