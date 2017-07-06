Training for Police personnel to facilitate tourists

Peshawar

A training workshop was held in Mingora for the police personnel of Swat and Abbottabad to facilitate the tourists visiting the scenic spots in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Pakistan-Austrian Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PAITHOM) and Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) had jointly organised the workshop to train the police performing duties at tourist sites in Swat, Abbottabad and elsewhere in the province.

Thirty each police personnel from Abbottabad and Swat participated in the training that included helping the tourists during natural disasters, emergencies, tourist traffic control, dealing tourists with good behavior and tourists protocol. Assistant Superintendent of Police Khan Zaib performed as trainer.

The training was imparted through videos and slides in which the participants were told how to tackle the natural disasters and emergencies including floods, earthquakes, bomb blasts, protocol during VIPs movement, traffic control and helping the tourists during emergencies.—APP