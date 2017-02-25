Training for Citi Bank staff held

Karachi

The Special Security Unit (SSU) organized an awareness program to educate Citi Bank staff to combat the nefarious activities of terrorists with confidence, mental resilience, self-defense techniques, weapon awareness, security awareness skills, threat management and survival techniques at its Headquarters here on Saturday.

Commandant Special Security Unit, Maqsood Ahmed, speaking on the occasion of the ‘Hostile Environment Awareness Training’ (H.E.A.T) program said that modern professional trainings were being provided to the officers and commandos of Special Security Unit and they are capable to foil any nefarious design of anti-state elements.—APP