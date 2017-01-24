Training for census programme

Hyderabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Qazi Shahid Pervez has termed the house and population census an important and sensitive issue for nation as the socio – economic future of the country as well as the provinces depends on it.

The Commissioner expressed these views here at HDA Secretariat on Tuesday while addressing the inaugural session of the training programme for forthcoming 6th House and Population Census.

He said that census would be started from March 15, 2017 and it is the responsibility of the assigned staff to carry out house and population census in transparent manners as their counting would finally assess the population of the country not only help the judicious distribution of resources among the provinces but also create constituencies for National and Provincial Assemblies on the basis of population.

During the process of house and population census, he said staff concerned should also create awareness among the people about the benefits of the census so that they could provide actual details of their family members.

He called upon the participants of the training programme to get required information during the training which would continued up to January 27, 2017 and later discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion so that census process could be completed in transparent manner.

The Census Commissioner Abdul Majeed Leghari on this occasion briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements being made to conduct 6th House and Population Census in Hyderabad Division.—APP

