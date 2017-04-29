Training on disaster management concludes

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday concluded a three-day training workshop for government officers capacity building training/exercise for effective response management during disasters and emergencies, at a local hotel. In order to educate the government officials of Sialkot District and members of humanitarian partners, National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) organized the training/exercise from 26 to 28 April, in collaboration with PDMA (Punjab) and World Food Programme (WFP).

A total of 40 individuals from various line departments and other humanitarian organizations attended the training/exercise. NIDM team conducted the training. The training module consisted of interactive discussion and situation based simulation exercise aiming at better comprehension of response mechanism at district level. The speakers said that Pakistan has been hit by a number of natural disasters since its independence.