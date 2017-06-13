Training of 800 Nikah Registrars, UC chairmen concludes

City Reporter

The 10-day training of Nikah registrars, Union Council chairmen and secretaries under project “Training of Nikah Registrars of Punjab” concluded here on Monday. The training was organized by Punjab Commission on the Status of Women in collaboration with the Local Government and Community Development Department. More than 800 Nikah Registrars, Union Council Chairmen and Secretaries of 142 Union Councils of District Sheikhupura participated in the training at 4 centres established for this activity at different Union Councils. The PCSW trainers imparted training to the participants on different significant topics like constitutional fundamental rights linkages with family rights, Muslim Family Laws with amendments, Nikah Nama, Registration of marriage, responsibilities of Nikah Registrar, Child Marriage Restraint Act, dissolution of marriage, Talaq, Khula and other grounds of divorce, arbitration council and Birth Registration. PCSW Chairperson Fauzia Viqar during her visit to various centres of training, expressed that Nikah Nama was an important document for all stakeholders which must be filled properly having all knowledge about laws and rights. This approach will definitely stabilize the society by empowering women which are being deprived of their rights, she added. She said the change of minds at grass root level had potential to bring in development at large scale with true spirit. She lauded the efforts of PCSW and LG &CDD officials for holding training.