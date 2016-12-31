‘Train the trainers’ physical fitness programme concludes

Lahore

The international sports experts Beverley Burton and Bryan Steel here on Friday highly cherished the talent they found in the youth of Pakistan and said with proper training and grooming they can achieve excellence in the field of sports.

They were speaking at the closing ceremony of the ‘train the trainers’ physical fitness programme at National hockey stadium. The foreign experts appreciated the keenness and the potential of local coaches to prosper and promote their sports knowledge and learning. “Pakistan is best for promoting sports as its youth is talented which is evident from the achievement of Pakistani sportsmen in different sports,” said Beverly and Bryan adding that Pak coaches are brilliant and they have the necessary keenness to learn modern day knowledge of physical fitness. “It was a very good experience to be in Pakistan and we enjoyed our stay here and we will be leaving with memorable memories,” they said.—APP