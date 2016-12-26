‘Train the trainer’ programme from tomorrow

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab will hold “Train the trainer” physical fitness programme here from December 28.

“Two sport fitness experts from England will be imparting training to our sports officers and coaches”, said Director General, SBP, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman while talking to APP on Monday.

He said four-day beneficial activity will be participated by altogether 60 coaches who will be learning finer points of the modern-day sports physical fitness by the foreign coaches. “It is going to be the first activity of its kind which SBP is conducting to develop a culture of sports fitness and to educate its own coaches”, he said.—APP