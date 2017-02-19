Tragic Sehwan carnage

M Fazal Elahi

Islamabad

Pakistan has yet again become a target of dastardly terror attacks. Multiple terrorist attacks across the four provinces of the country, in short span of just a week, is indeed a matter of grave concern for all and sundry. Terrorist attack on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalander at Sehwan Sharif, Sindh on February 16 has, in fact, shaken the confidence of the people and emboldened the ruthless terrorists to commit such heinous crimes with greater intensity in days to come.

It is truly very sad that over 80 innocent devotees stand reportedly killed and over 200 injured in the suicide bombing that took place at the shrine. This shameful act of the terrorists must be condemned by the civilised world in the strongest terms. The world community must stand united against the terrorists and strengthen the hands of Pakistan to fight its long-drawn war against the menace of terrorism successfully.

The government and armed forces of Pakistan must control this fresh wave of terrorist attacks in the country. Needless to say, the courageous people of Pakistan will, as always, stand like a rock behind them and support them in all their endeavours directed towards wiping out the terrorists and terrorism from the soil of this country, once and for all.