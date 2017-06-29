Tragedies of Quetta, Parachinar, Bahawalpur turn Eid gloomy: Saad

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said has said that Quetta, Parachinar and Bahawalpur incidents have turned the happiness of Eidul Fitr gloomy. Talking to media here at his constituency, he said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif felt the pain of the nation and returned Pakistan by cutting short all his engagements in London and reached Bahawalpur to share his sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims of oil tanker incident.

He expressed his apprehension on the attitude of some politicians who were politiking on dead bodies of the victims. He said that five burn units were working in Lahore while on the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party did not establish a single burn unit in Sindh where it had been ruling for the last ten years. Saad said that Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif soon after the oil tanker incident issued directions to Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer to reach the site and supervise the rescue operation. Pakistan Army also played a significant role in the rescue operation in Bahawalpur on the direction of Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa. To a question, he said that Child Protection Bureau was a charity and the Punjab Chief Minister had promoted it for the welfare of the society.

To another question, he advised PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto to make welfare institutions instead of delivering hollow speeches. The minister said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was unable to understand his political statements as he (Imran) directly joined politics after leaving cricket.—APP