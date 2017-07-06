Traffic warden system introduced in Swat

Islamabad

Traffic warden system has been introduced in Swat to improve traffic system in the district. Superintendent of traffic police said that a ten member team of wardens from Peshawar has arrived in Swat and started an awareness campaign about improvement of traffic system on the roads, reported private news channel (Dunya News) on Wednesday.

He said the team from Peshawar will train 511 Traffic Police personnel in Swat after which regular traffic warden system will be introduced in the district. The SP said warden system will resolve many traffic issues in Swat including traffic congestion on the busy roads of the district.—APP