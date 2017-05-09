Traffic warden, parents laid to rest

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A traffic Warden Sub Inspector and his parents who had died in a road accident were laid to rest here in Attock. Chief Traffic Officer Shahid Ali Yousaf, DSP Fasil Salim Thamoor Khan attended their funeral prayer and other officers of Traffic police, their relatives and large number of people of the area.

It is worth mentioning that Sub Inspector Zubair Khalid and his parents had died while his wife and two children had received multiple injuries in a road accident on motorway when their car had collided with a dumper parked on motorway. Moving scenes were observed during the funeral prayer. The condition of his wife and two children is stated to be out of danger.