Traffic warden arrests robbers after chase

City Reporter

A traffic warden arrested two alleged robbers after a chase here on Wednesday. According to police, the robbers riding a motorcycle snatched a purse and other valuables from the family of a civil judge, Muhammad Enayat Gondal, and fled in Shadman area. Patrolling officer Mehtab was on duty when a car-rider told him that two dacoits riding a motorcycle (LEK-1887) had fled after robbery. He chased and arrested them.

The CTO Lahore has announced cash and commendatory certificate for the warden.