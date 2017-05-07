Traffic violation

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

Accidents generally are caused by violation of traffic rules. Unfortunately, Pakistan presents a horrendous picture of road accidents. Disrespect to traffic rules has become a repetitive norm of our society. Jumping traffic lights, overtaking, changing lanes without indication, not wearing seat belts, overspeeding, driving without licence and so on. There is no end of these violations. There are so many rules made for the smooth flow of traffic but poor check has led to increased violation. However, it is also mandatory for the drivers to follow traffic rules to save themselves and others as well.

Media can also play an imperative role by spreading awareness about these rules and their effectiveness. Programmes regarding traffic rules should be broadcast on Radio, TV and publish and published in newspapers. Drivers who break traffic rules should be penalized as soon as they commit the offence so that they remain cautious and avoid committing same offence next time. Moreover, it is a two-way process in which both the drivers and concerned departments follow rules and regulations to reduce the incidents of violation.