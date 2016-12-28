Abu Bakr Sharif

Rawalpindi

Traffic situation is getting from bad to worse with each passing day. Most of the people drive vehicles very fast. They do not follow speed limit as prescribed under traffic rules. Rash driving is a major cause of road accidents. People drive without due care and attention. The carelessness of some people creates problems for other people driving the vehicle.

Thousands of the people are losing their valuable lives and damaging their body parts because of rash driving. I would request to the traffic department to take serious steps for the enforcement and implementation of the traffic rules.