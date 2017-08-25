Traffic safety awareness seminar held

Islamabad

National Highway Authority (NHA) and M/s 3M jointly organized a seminar on ‘Traffic Safety Awareness in Pakistan’ here for sharing of ideas about global best practices in the road safety solution, need for better road safety measures and understanding the latest technological advances made in the field of traffic safety. Officials from NHA, representatives from the Motorway Police, The Federal Ombudsman and international road safety consultants attended the seminar.

Chairman NHA Shahid Ashraf Tarar, in his remarks, said there were no two opinions about the increasing importance of road safety especially at a time when the country was witnessing its largest ever activity of road infrastructure development in the shape of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) where projects worth over $ 14 billion were under execution. He said improved road connectivity had enhanced the importance of implementing better traffic safety measures in Pakistan and NHA was fully cognizant of the need to make human lives more secure by making travelling more safe.

He said the authority had taken several initiatives in this regard of which the most important was the launch of National Road Safety Plan in collaboration and cooperation of the Federal Ombudsman and other major stakeholders. He said continuous efforts were being made to improve the standards of road safety and today’s event was part of the same effort, which he hoped would help a lot in sharing of ideas and new approaches to improve road safety standards.

He informed the participants that generally motorways were considered safer for travelling owing to higher road safety standards. A good example in this regard was Karachi-Hyderabad superhighway. The highway, which was known in the past for frequent accidents, had hardly witnessed a major accident since its conversion to a motorway. He said that Motorway Police was doing a good job in ensuring that required safety measures were observed along the national highways and motorways.

Stephen Proctor, the international consultant observed that over speeding, poor vehicle conditions, unawareness about traffic laws and their non-observance, and untrained drivers constituted major reasons for high accident rates and resulting fatalities in Pakistan.—APP