Traffic problems and driving license

Urooj.Naqvii

Karachi

There are many factors responsible for traffic problems. Most of the drivers of public transport like buses, mini buses, wagons and taxies are mostly illiterate. They do not follow rules of traffic which seems to be the main cause of traffic jams in rush hours at busy places.

To control traffic problems licensing authorities must issue license after taking a very strict test. Awareness of traffic rules must be essential for everyone. Poor conditions of roads have also become one of the causes of traffic problems.

Traffic police and other concerned authorities should take necessary steps to help improve the situation.