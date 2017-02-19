Traffic problems

Rameen Rafiq

Karachi

Karachi is a large and vast city flourishing in all directions and fraught with countless problems. Reckless driving in the city is also one of the many problems.

Most of the drivers are very careless they do not follow rules of driving. They are fond of rash driving. The buses and mini buses are always over-loaded and many passengers are often seen hanging on footboard or sittings on roofs. The result is that accidents are quite common in Karachi. Rash driving is very dangerous for pedestrians as well as small vehicles.

Authorities are requested to take action and relieve us from further distress.