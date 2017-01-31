Traffic problem in Turbat

Rizwan Baloch

Turbat, Kech

It is my painful duty to mention that Turbat is the second largest city of Baluchistan, but unfortunately it lacks number of traffic police required to maintain smooth movement of traffic. Because of less traffic police in Turbat the accident rate is high. A number of accidents occur on a daily basis.

The government seems non-serious in taking any action for the redressal of the issue. The people over here are afraid of sending their children to bazaar for buying errands because they fear that their child must not meet an accident. Therefore, I request government of Pakistan to consider matter on considerate basis.