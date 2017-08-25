Traffic Police determined to resolve traffic issues

Staff Reporter

Traffic Police is committed to resolve the traffic issues and suggestion from the business community in this regard will be welcomed.

While talking to the LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Executive Committee Members, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed said that only one of its kind modern E-testing lab and online learning and E-licensing systems are being established and developed for the masses.

He invited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to take part in the public awareness campaign of traffic department to create awareness about the traffic rules and regulations.