Traffic plan issued for Youm-e-Sahadat Hazrat Ali (AS)

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Youm-e-Sahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) to be observed on Friday. The motorists have been urged to use alternative routes as several roads in the town would be closed for all kind of vehicular traffic on 20 Ramazan-ul-Mubarik. In order to ensure the security of the mourners and the main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS), CTP have formulated a traffic plan and there will be complete ban on parking of any vehicle or handcart on the route the procession and near Imam barghas. The main procession of the city will be taken out from Mohanpura at 9 PM on June 16 and after passing through Kashmiri Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Iqbal Road, Nia Mohalla and other roads culminate at Col Maqbool Imambargah at Fajar. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid told that to ensure the security of the procession, 17 Junior Traffic Wardens, 65 Warden Officers, seven Inspectors and five DSPs would be deployed and traffic would be diverted from City Saddar Road, Mochi Bazaar, City Police Station, DAV College Chowk, Alam Khan Road, Imambargh Chowk, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Ratta Chowk, Astabal Road, Novelty Cinema Chowk and Masjid Gandam Mandi.—APP