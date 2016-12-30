Traffic plan for new year night

City Reporter

DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin said on Thursday that the City Traffic Police Lahore made a comprehensive traffic plan for the new year night.

According to the plan, three SPs, 11 DSPs, 97 inspectors, 290 patrolling officers and 2,900 traffic wardens will perform duty on the new year night.The DIG said that the traffic wardens would check violation of traffic laws and keep an eye on the suspected persons. All SPS, DSPs and circle officers would give briefing about duty to wardens deputed on the roads, he added.

Wheelie and hooligan would not be tolerated, he said adding that special squads would check one-wheeling.