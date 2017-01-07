Traffic plan devised for snowfall season in Murree

Rawalpindi

Traffic police on Friday devised a comprehensive traffic plan for Murree for the snowfall season according to which entry of heavy vehicles in the city has been banned.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid visited Murree and inspected traffic arrangements made for the snowfall season, police sources said.

He said, all available resources would be utilized to facilitate the tourists.

An emergency Help Line 051-9269200, had also been introduced for facilitating the tourists. Citizens, having complaints, can contact police round the clock, he added.

He informed that Help Line center was also serving as control room from where all possible facilities were being provided to the tourists and all out efforts were being made to cope with any untoward situation. He said 163 traffic wardens, six junior traffic wardens under the supervision of five inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the city.

Several points had also been reserved for car parking, he added.

Different main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two way traffic, he said adding the tourists should cooperate with traffic police so that traffic mess particularly during snowfall season could be avoided. “Though the snow falling makes the ‘Queen of Mountains’’even more beautiful which attracts the citizens but due to massive influx of the tourists, problems are also faced at some points. Traffic remains slow as the wet roads got slippery,” he added.—APP