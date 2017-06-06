Traffic officers directed to take strict action against wrong parking

Rawalpindi

Traffic Wardens and field officers have been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking of vehicles which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, all the field officers have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly in congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Ramazan.

He said City Traffic Police (CTP) had made special arrangements for 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars set up in Rawalpindi city and other tehsils of the district.

He said CTP had made special arrangements to control traffic on the city roads aimed at avoiding traffic mess particularly in Ramazan. Traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he said and added strict action had been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates.—APP