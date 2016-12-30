Atiq Ali Jan

Turbat, Kech

Traffic issue is one of the major issues of metropolitan cities. On account of traffic jams, people are unable to reach their workplaces/offices in time. Some habitual late-comers hedge behind traffic jams and cite them a reason for late coming. More shocking is that ambulances carrying serious patients remain stuck in traffic jams and cannot reach hospitals in time, resultantly quite a good number of patients breathe their last on way to hospital.

Our government should plan to sort out the traffic issue, so that the citizens of metropolitan cities must not face any traffic problems. Side by side, people are also requested to please abide by traffic rules and don’t violate them because traffic rules are made for the safety/welfare of the people.