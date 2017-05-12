Traffic jam and political gathering

Liquat Aram

Karachi, Absor

Political campaigns, road blockades and VIP culture have become a common practice in our country. Even massive traffic jams are caused on busy roads owning to which sometimes death of people occur in emergency cases. A few days ago, Pak Sarzameen Party held a campaign with its million march. This had blocked from Jauhar Chowrangi to Jauhar Morr because of which the traffic seemed in the worst situation.

It is well known to all that such gatherings create a lot of inconvenience for the people without any fault of their own. Political leaders, being custodians, should themselves avoid from blocking busiest roads.