Usman Ali Sadiq

Rawalpindi

The move by the traffic police against tinted glasses is welcome. However, government vehicles are not stopped for the same violation. The DIG, Traffic, should order action also against cars with high intensity laser lights that have been installed by some car owners in violation of traffic rules.

These lights are blinding for both incoming traffic and those directly ahead of these errant drivers. It is a nuisance that must be done away forthwith.