Traffic control

Farah Khan

Karachi

The other day there was an accident in the middle of the road at Shahra-e-Faisal and the car’s bonnet was blowing with fire. I was so surprised that there was no traffic constable and the most awful to see the police emergency centre a little away from the spot of the incident. Police officers were present there and enjoying their gupshup which is a shameful act. It is not the first time, it has become a usual scenario for the people of Karachi. The traffic system of the metropolitan city is offensive from the beginning but it is becoming nastiest with each passing day because no proper implementation of laws. Everyone follows the rule which are suitable for them without hesitation and feel no fear.

The problem is, there are many signals in the city but every other signal is not working which is due to the improper maintenance of the traffic signals and the useless material used while making these signals and there should be working CCTV cameras with every traffic signal to have proper control over the traffic and to catch those who are disobeying the laws. The traffic constables are appointed to stand at these places to control the unmanageable flow of traffic but these officials prefer having “chai pani” instead of performing their duty. So, why always censure our people for not following the rules when administration is not sincere with their duties.