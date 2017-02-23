Traffic chaos in Karachi

Shahid Ashraf

Karachi

Traffic situation in Karachi is the biggest problem. We would not be unfair if we call it Problem No 1. Citizens face a great deal of inconvenience on this account in the city. A large number of people have become victim of this menace either in the shape of death or injury.

I am a student of Karachi University, but I confront difficulties at many places on way to reach the University. Therefore, I request the Sindh govt, especially the worthy vibrant Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, to launch a drive which would bring improvement to situation.