Traditional practices can harm kids!

It would not be useless to say that brilliant minds of our little ones are becoming victim of strongly believed traditional practices, brings nothing but silent losses. Brushing black eye cosmetics around the edges and conjunctival surfaces of children’s eyes is a well-established tradition in Pakistan. These traditional eye cosmetics are known as “Kohl” (“Kajal” and “Surma”) that are considered healthy for children’s eyes. These cosmetics seem quite economical but, ironically, these eye cosmetics do have serious repercussions as well. These traditional practices are poisoning the children for years and still millions of people are unaware of their toxic nature.

‘Kohl’ is cultural non-paint source of Lead (Pb): A heavy metal and subtle neuro-poison recorded ‘toxic’ since 2000 years. It is used in the preparation of Kohl/Kajal added as a colour additive along with smooth application characteristics. Lead is harmful for every system in human body by making its path from blood referred as blood lead level (BLL) to brain, kidneys, liver, heart and bones. Unlike adults, children brains are most susceptible to Lead poisoning. If Lead is present in the body of pregnant woman then child is at the edge of highest risk.

Its neurotoxin nature can result in retarded and delayed mental development, which consequently affects learning ability. The mysterious reason behind lead entry into the body is not through eyes but “Hand to Mouth” activity of child. Children rub their eyes in their cries, lick and suck fingers all the time, which provides Lead a suitable path of travelling easily from hands to digestive track and then to blood. Therefore, people are advised in their own interest to avoid using such a dangerous substance.

SALEHA MAHMOOD

Lahore

