Traditional Eid card business eroded

Sukkur

The business of traditional Eid cards has been eclipsed by the advent of E-cards culture, owing to increasing use of mobile phone SMS and Internet.

Shopkeeprs at stalls of traditional Eid cards at various markets in Sukkur like Neem Ki Chari, Clock Tower, Shahi Bazar and Ghareeb Abad were seen awaiting customers. While SMS, voice message, online chatting, E-cards come cheaper than traditional greeting cards, animated and attractive E-cards have also grabbed youngsters. Owing to these time saving electronic means of communication, people do not like buying and sending traditional Eid cards via post.—APP