Trading of allegations

AS the Supreme Court is trying to look into the serious allegations levelled by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against PM House and some national institutions, the rejoinder of the Government, submitted before the apex court on Friday, gave a new twist to the episode as it has been alleged that the JIT was tapping phones of witnesses. While all the relevant departments have strongly rebutted allegations that they were not cooperating or tempering with documents, the PM House alleged that the reliance and reference to ‘technical analysis’ is indeed an admission by JIT of phone tapping and monitoring of witnesses, a violation of the law and the Constitution”.

It is, of course, for the three-member bench of the Supreme Court to consider merits of allegations levelled by the two sides and take appropriate action but there is an overwhelming impression that the probe body has not been able to project a neutral posture because of string of events starting from the very process of its formation and its working. It was also extraordinary and unusual on the part of the JIT to have levelled allegations against the PM House and other state institutions merely on the basis of talk shows. No doubt, the Supreme Court has mandated JIT to co-opt any agency or organization and all concerned are bound to extend necessary cooperation but all this has to be done while remaining strictly within the bounds of the law and the Constitution. Phone tapping and monitoring of witnesses, if proved, would be a serious development and can raise justifiable concerns about motives of the probe body. The JIT has to reach the final conclusion but it should not work in a way to draw a particular conclusion at any cost. There should be no pressure on witnesses from any side and they should be allowed to record their statements in a coercion free atmosphere. Hopefully, the Supreme Court would issue directives both to the Government and the JIT to work in a cooperative mode and desist from trading allegations as these are making the situation murkier and might harm the outcome and its acceptability.

