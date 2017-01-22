Traders laud police efforts to improve security situation

Staff Reporter

Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded the initiatives of Islamabad Police to improve the security situation as it would facilitate in promoting business activities and improving the local economy. He said online complaint system of Islamabad Police would help in urgent redress of complaints and enhance confidence of citizens on police. He said this while handing over information boards to Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP City, Islamabad. These boards carry information about sending complaints to police through SMS, call, fax, email, website, Facebook and twitter and would be displayed in local police stations for the information of people.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that police of many countries has improved its performance by using information technology which has also improved confidence of people on police and reduced crimes. He was optimistic that online complaint system of Islamabad Police would be helpful in prompt redress of peoples’ complaints and promote better relations between citizens and police. He assured that ICCI would continue to cooperate with Islamabad Police in endeavors aimed at improving law & order situation and facilitating better growth of business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP City, Islamabad thanked ICCI for providing information boards for police stations and added that cooperation of Chamber would help people in getting urgent redress of their issues. He said under the leadership of IG Police Tariq Masood Yasin, Islamabad Police was taking many initiatives for the facilitation of people.