Traders laud people-friendly provincial budget

Lahore

Traders from different markets on Saturday termed the Punjab budget as pro-people which would provide new opportunities of development in the province. Azhar Malik, general secretary Tajir Itehad Ferozpur Road said Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team had won hearts of people by presenting tax-free and people-friendly budget. He said the budget reflected aspirations of the public as it was an exemplary and revolutionary budget which would start mega development oriented projects besides laying a net of industries. Sheikh M Afzal, patron Azam Cloth Market traders association said the Punjab government had allocated massive funds for development of agriculture, health and education sectors, infrastructure and social development in the province. He was of the view that the budget would also strengthen the national economy, establish a strong industrial base besides creating massive job opportunities. The budget would also bring about revolution in education, agriculture, health and IT sectors as well, he added.—APP