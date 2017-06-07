Traders denounce negative reporting on Kashmir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Valley-based traders associated with the tourism industry have strongly denounced the negative reporting by Indian TV news channels on Kashmir.

Addressing a joint press conference in Srinagar, the traders said that New Delhi and Mumbai based channels were deliberately running a vicious campaign against occupied Kashmir.

The representatives of various tourism bodies urged people to boycott such news channels until they stopped negative campaign against Kashmir.

The Valley-based hoteliers and travel agents associations also condemned the raids conducted by the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the residences and offices of some businessmen in the valley.

Those who were part of the joint press conference included Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir (CCIK), Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association(KHBOA), Hoteliers Club, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir called (TASK), Travel Agents Association Of Kashmir (TAAK), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO), Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (PILTOF), Urban Travel Agents Association (UTAA), Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) and Domestic Tour Operators Association Of Kashmir (DTOAK).

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan in a statement said that the NIA raids on business houses in Kashmir and the reporting of the raids by New Delhi-based news channels were a conspiracy to crush the economy of Kashmir.

Yasin Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF), said that after wounding the people of Kashmir with human rights abuses, the Indian government wanted to hurt their economy. He said, the NIA raids are aimed at crushing the economy of Kashmir.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Mushtaq Wani, in a statement demanded a strong and punitive action against the channels.

“Such false and malicious and defamatory reporting by a section of electronic media is adding fuel to fire thereby subjugating the economy of Kashmir and complicating the already volatile situation,” he said.—KMS