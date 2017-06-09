Traders demand increased security around markets

Rawalpindi

Trade bodies of the city Thursday demanded of the district administration to increase security around all markets especially before and after Iftar.

Expressing dissatisfaction over security arrangements made in shopping areas, they said deployment of police personnel is insufficient, compared to the rush of visitors.

President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said posting policemen in plain-clothes in markets is essential to help check increasing cases of purse snatching and other crimes. Besides, he said presence of large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching items from people visiting markets.

President Commercial Market Sattellite Town Raja Tauheed asked the concerned to beef up security of city markets especially during the evening hours. When contacted, the City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Abbasi assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to provide security to shopping public so that customers as well as traders feel a sense of security.—APP