Traders demand increased security around markets

Rawalpindi

Trade bodies of the city demanded the district administration to increase security around all markets areas as Eid shopping is gaining momentum with each passing day. Expressing dissatisfaction over the security arrangements made for shopping areas, they said the deployment of police personnel is insufficient as compared to great hustle and bustle of visitors there. President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjeel Mir said there should be policemen in plain clothes present at vulnerable areas and ready to converge on a single whistle in case of an emergency. Besides, he said there are a large number of beggars, who apparently seek alms but are also involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching different items from the people visiting the markets. When contacted,City Police Officer(CPO)Israr Ahmed Abbasi assured that foolproof security arrangements are being made to give a special cover to shopping areas so that customers as well as traders could feel a sense of security.—APP