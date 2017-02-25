Traders call for reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

The representative of Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has said that closure of Torkham border caused billion rupees loss to the trade and should be reopened soon to avoid further loss to the national exchequer of both countries.

Talking to media Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, the senior vice president of Pakistan-Afghanistan said that Pakistan and Afghanistan should review their trade policies so as to improve bilateral trade which has declined due to the bad policies of authorities.

He said, “due to the strict security measurement and the V-Boc online system of customs department at Torkham border, no illegal person or goods can enter Pakistan.”

Sarhadi said that three ships laden with Afghanistan bound containers have arrived at Karach port but due to the Torkham border closure the containers have not been dispatched to transport to Afghanistan.

He said the delay in transporting these containers was causing billion rupees loss both to traders and local transporters. He demanded of the government to reopen the Pak-Afghan border to restore trade between two countries.