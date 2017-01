Rawalpindi

Two traders were booked by police for resorting to aerial firing for celebrating the election victory of their candidates.

The booked traders were identified as Fayyaz Hussain and Jumma Khan. Police also recovered the weapons used in the firing.

The arrests were made on the directive of City Police Officer CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi.

A case has been registered with City Police Station under sections 337, 132 A under Arms Ordinance, a police official said.—APP