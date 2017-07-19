Trade with Pakistan a priority, says Iranian envoy

Our Correspondent

Lahore

Iran’s Consul-General in Lahore Hossein Bani Assadi said on Tuesday that trade with Pakistan was a priority of his country. Speaking at a farewell party, arranged at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here, he said: “Iranian government is ready to facilitate Pakistani business community. We are ready for cooperation in banking sector between the two countries.

“However, there is dire need for involvement of Pakistani high-ups and business community for trade promotion.” Bani Assadi said that peace and security of Pakistan and Iran was associated with each other and both were important countries of the region as they shared political and cultural ties.

“Iran will never like to have disturbance in Pakistan’s economic and political stability. Interaction is the first step for business promotion,” he added.

The consul-general said that the business communities in the two countries would have to increase interaction to share their experiences in the larger interest of the peoples of two brotherly nations. He said that the volume of mutual trade between Pakistan and Iran did not match their respective potentials, asserting that chambers of commerce in the two countries would have to focus on expansion of trade by holding single country exhibitions and exchanging trade delegations.

On this occasion, FPCCI Regional Chairman and Vice President Manzoorul Haq Malik highlighted many points related to bilateral trade including removal of non-tariff barriers, enhancement of private sector cooperation and joint investment, holding of a single country exhibition, direct flights between Pakistan and Iran, removal of border trade barriers, resolution of bilateral trade transactions in Iranian riyal and Pak rupee, facilitating transit trade, engineering and consultancy services, etc.

Malik said that Pakistan and Iran were the two biggest Islamic countries in the region, and hence had a lot of responsibilities to shoulder. Both countries could work together for a better future not only for the better future of their respective nations, but also for the entire region.

He suggested that Pakistan and Iran should work for swift visa policy through the White Card Sticker Policy as a member of ECO CCI.

Ali Raza Razavi said on the occasion that history was witness to the fact that Iran and Pakistan share same civilisation and cultural values. Pakistan’s love and affection for Iran dates back to pre-Partition and this process is continuing till today.