Trade & industry take budget as balanced

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The trade and industry leaders gathered at the Federation House to listen budget speech presented by the finance minister senator Ishaq Dar in the national assembly have observed that apparently there is no new tax in the budget while the incentives assigned to various sectors of the economy denotes a positive stance of making a balanced budget for the fiscal year 2017-18. Zubair Tufail, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) however said that this was our immediate reaction on the budget however we would be able to give a comprehensive comments after going through the budget documents tomorrow.

Zubair tufail accompanied by leading industrialists and business leaders including SM Muneer, Khalid Tawab former senior vice president, Dr.Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Mahmood Molvi chairman REAP, former Senator Haseeb Khan, Abdul Sami Khan, Chairman all Pakistan CNG Stations and a large number of business leaders. FPCCI president in his immediate comments said that the finance minister has indicate to increase the revenue target by Rs500 billion in the forthcoming fiscal year which either would call for expansion of the economy.