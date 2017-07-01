Trade and Industry demands one window service

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The trade and industry leaders have demanded of the government to introduce “One Window Service” to save industries from bureaucratic delays besides quick resolving of industry’s problems.

Petron in chief of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) S M Muneer and President of the association Masood Naqi urged government to introduce “One Window Service” to resolve industry’s problems.

SM Muneer Said that while Pakistani industry already facing energy, infrastructure problems and competition in international market, on other hand an industrial unit has to deal with more than 35 government agencies of city, province and federal governments.

S M Muneer Said that centralized systems of taxes, duties and other levies has been introduce all over the world and one window operations has been in action but we lacks such facilities in Pakistan .

President KATI Masood Naqi Said that such centralized systems would not only be helpful to save time and energies of business communities, it would also reduce corruption and ill practices in government departments.

He urged that in those area where government can provide relief to the industry, without any extra effort, the required steps should be taken immediately. He said demand to ease procedures is one of the list.