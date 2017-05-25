Trade with India should be halted temporarily: FPCCI

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In the wake of recent incidents on Kashmir broader including continuous threat from the Indian forces, FPCCI regional chairman on horticulture exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad Wednesday said that trade with India should be halted temporarily.

Despite mounting tension along the border, the trade between Pakistan and India has remained intact since the beginning of the current fiscal year.

Regardless the trade balance remained in favour of India, he said, adding: “We want trade but not at the cost of continuing violation of ceasefire from the Indian side. Our national security is more supreme than trade.” For alternative, he said Pakistan may look to tap the Iranian and Chinese markets which would be more emerging and ideal for our exporters.

However, a report by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that Pakistan grew its exports to India during the first eight months of 2016-17 while curtailing imports by 23 per cent.

After growing by 14 per cent, exports from Pakistan to India amounted to $286 million in the July-February period. Imports from India fell 23 per cent to $958.3 million from $1,244 million recorded a year ago, the SBP report said. Jawad said one reason for improving the exports towards India is high cement demand which is short term only.

In the first eight months of current fiscal, Pakistan recorded a trade deficit of $672 million with India. The deficit was $993 million in the same period of the last fiscal year. Imports from India in 2015-16 were worth over four times the exports from Pakistan, a five-year high.