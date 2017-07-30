In recent years, Pakistan’s trade deficit has hit a record level of 30 billion US dollars in the first 11 months of 2016-17. It shows an obvious difference of 42 per cent as compared to the same period in the previous financial year. Additionally, exports have reduced by 3 per cent to 18.5 billion US dollars while imports have skyrocketed by 21 per cent to 48.5 billion US dollars. Unfortunately, the structural factors, mismanagement of resources and flawed policies have proved to be a great cause of trade gaps in Pakistan.

Consequently, the government needs to realize that export growth is essential not only for sustainability of external debt but to raise the economy’s growth rate to 6 per cent or more as well. It is indispensable that the trade gap be pulled down over the next three years by almost 10 billion US dollars through an effective, strategic and vigorous trade policy.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

Related