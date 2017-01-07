Trade custodian caught clinching bribe

Baramulla

The Vigilance Organization of Kashmir (VOK) on Friday arrested custodian of the Trade Facilitation Centre (TFC), Salamabad Uri while accepting bribe money of Rs 50,000.

Sources in the VOK said the department was receiving various complaints against the TFC custodian, Farooq Ahmad Shah, alleging that he was creating unnecessary procedural hassles in a bid to extract bribe money.

“After going through legal formalities to ascertain how to zero in on the official under scanner, we laid a trap for him,” VOK sources said. “Finally we acted upon one of the complaints wherein it was alleged that the custodian TFC Salamabad has demanded Rs 50,000 for releasing six load carriers to cross Line of Control (LoC) to Muzaffarabad which were halted by him for the last six days due to some file clearance,” sources said. Despite submitting the related documents to the concerned officer, sources said, the complainant was threatened of cancellation of his registration if he failed to pay the bribe amount.

“We constituted a trap team and successfully arrested the accused officer red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 50000 in presence of independent witnesses,” he said.—KR