Tractor production increases 59.65pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Tractors production in the country during 11 months of previous financial year increased by 59.65 percent as compared the production of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2016-17, about 50,049 tractors were manufactured in the country against the manufacturing of 31,350 tractors of same period last year. On month on month basis, 5,746 tractors were produced in Month of May, 2017 as compared the production of 4,735 tractors of same period last year, according the computation of quantum index numbers of large scale manufacturing industries released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, production of jeeps and cars increased by 6.28 percent during first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 compared to the output of the corresponding period of last year. As many as 178,944 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 168,363 units during July-May (2015-16).

On year-on-year basis, the production of cars and jeeps witnessed 19.35 percent growth during May 2017 compared to the same month of last year, according to the data. It added that 18,094 cars were manufactured during May 2017 against the production of 15,161 units during last May.

Meanwhile, the production of motorcycles during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2016-17 increased by 21.85 percent compared to the production of last year. As many as 2,294,708 motorcycles were manufactured during July-May (2016-17) compared to the production of 1,883,298 during July-May (2015-16), the data revealed.

The production of buses and trucks also increased by 4.93 percent and 40.26 percent respectively during the period under review. The bus production increased from 994 units last year to 1,043 units in 2016-17 while the truck production increased from 5,065 units to 7,104 units. Similarly, the production of trucks during May 2017 increased by 48.04 percent by going up from 587 units to 859 units during last May while the production of tractors also increased by 21.35 percent by increasing from 4,735 last May to 5,746 units during May 2017.