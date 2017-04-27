Track-II diplomacy

Muhammad Ali

Islamabad

Sports diplomacy is a powerful tool for reaching folks in every corner of the world. Sports surpass borders, increase dialogue and expose foreign participants to different cultures. Outside official channels, sports diplomacy connects people on a personal level through common interests, values and passions. We can start conversations and build lasting connections that inspire and inform our government-to-govt relationships.

History has witnessed, Pakistan is trying its best to maintain peace in the region vis-à-vis Indian government hostile intensions ruined all the efforts. Recently, Indian government did not grant visas to Pakistani junior hockey team for World Cup and also for the Squash players to participate in Asian Squash Championship in Chennai this month. It is dire time that Indian government should change its hostile attitude towards sportsmen irrespective of caste, creed and nationality in order to achieve peace and prosperity in the region.