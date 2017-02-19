Trace out black sheep

THERE is no doubt that foreign spy agencies are involved in despicable terrorist attacks in the country. But one also cannot deny the fact that these hostile agencies actually hire and use services of local criminals and refugees mainly Afghans to perpetrate their sordid acts.

In an informal talk with media persons Friday, Interior Minister emphatically referred to the presence of black sheep within Afghan refugees who actually facilitated recent terrorist attacks especially in Lahore and Peshawar. Though all Afghans cannot be blamed, yet it is also a fact that in past a good number of these refugees have also been found involved in different criminal activities as well as terrorist acts. Now disclosure by the Interior Minister that some black sheep in these refugees are hand in glove with foreign elements to facilitate terror acts necessitate proper monitoring and surveillance of areas inhabited by these refugees. But this is not going to be an easy task as population of Afghan refugees still runs into millions and nabbing undesirable elements will be next to impossible without the cooperation of peace loving refugees. It was out of security concerns that we repeatedly in these columns have been demanding early repatriation of Afghan refugees to their homeland but the government, succumbing to external and internal pressure, has time and again extended the deadline for their stay. Keeping with past practice, we will not be surprised at all if the government once again extends the deadline beyond December this year but we believe this is not a solution to the problem as these refugees have to go back one day and the sooner they go is better for both the countries. Therefore, without taking into account any pressure or expediency, the government should take on board Afghan government and the UNHCR to ensure early and dignified return of all refugees. Whilst our military and foreign office has rightly taken up the matter with Afghan officials about the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, we also need to send a lucid message to India to stop orchestrating and using the Afghan soil for stoking terror in Pakistan as the fire of this dangerous game could one day also engulf India itself.

