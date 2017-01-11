TPPL to collaborate with Rescue 1122

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Executive Officer, Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) Oliver Sabrie has assured Rescue 1122, to help promote safety culture in the country. Oliver alongwith Hassan Nasrullah, Head of Health, Safety, Security, Environment & Quality (HSSEQ) paid a visit to Rescue 1122 and donated 832 liters Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) to Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) for chemical firefighting on modern lines. It was agreed upon to bring technical experts from abroad and to assist Rescue 1122 for establishing a modern High Rise Building related to health and safety. Olivier Sabrie said that Total Parco Pakistan Limited considers social commitment of its prime responsibility.